The Quesnel Forestry Initiatives Program and the Canadian Mental Health Association will be teaming up for a series of free information sessions to improve the public’s sense of wellbeing following the 2017 and 2018 wildfires.

The first information session will be hosted by Mary Lu from the Canadian Mental Health Association and will be on wildfire preparedness and resiliency during times of disaster. The presentation will discuss the characteristics of mental health and resiliency, and how to increase both. Local resources and programs to prepare for wildfires through FireSmart will also be shared.

The first session will be on Wednesday, March 17th, at 1:00 PM.