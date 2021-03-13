The BC Government has announced the temporary authorization to allow liquor-primary and food-primary licensees to sell and deliver packaged liquor products alongside a packaged meal for off-side consumption has been made permanent.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March of last year, recommendations from the Business Technical Advisory Panel consisting of representatives from the liquor of hospitality industry, food and liquor licensees were temporarily given the authorization to sell and deliver sealed, packaged liquor products for offsite consumption with the purchase of a meal. The temporary authorization has been extended three times since it was initially given.

Existing safeguards for delivery will remain in effect, including identity verification, and individuals who deliver the products will have to be certified with ‘Serving It Right’.

Ian Tostenson, president and CEO, BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association, says “the temporary change helped [the industry] generate sales through a new revenue stream, but making permanent will give us continued relief from the financial hardship of the pandemic as we move into recovery”.