On March 18th BC Transit and communities throughout the Cariboo will have an opportunity to celebrate Transit Driver Appreciation Day.

That date was chosen because that’s when the first-ever bus line in the world was instituted in Paris in 1662.

BC Spokesperson Jamie Weiss said this event has been taking place for well over a decade and explains why this year it’s extra important to recognize it.

“Obviously this has been a very challenging last year and change. In the face of this pandemic, our transit operators have been there from the start continuing to keep buses on the road, keeping people moving, and getting essential workers where they needed to go really in the most challenging period of the pandemic so a thank you to your driver would be great.”

Weiss said a lot of their customers do say thanks to their driver when they leave the bus and though it may seem like a small token, for the people who drive the buses it really does mean a lot to get that recognition.

Starting Monday, March 15, transit riders and community members wishing to participate in Transit Driver Appreciation Day are encouraged to submit their thanks and appreciation on BC Transit’s social media channels using the hashtags #TDAD and #ThanksTransit.