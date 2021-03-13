People in Quesnel at risk of harm or victimization will benefit from a $45,000 grant to create a team, known as a ‘situation table’.

The situation tables are made of representatives from health, public safety, and social service agencies. The teams proactively identify vulnerable individuals or families with a significant probability of criminal offending or experiencing harm or victimization. the situation table would then connect those families and individuals to services before a negative or traumatic event happens.

The $45,000 grant is being provided by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s Office of Crime Reduction and Gang Outreach.

Currently, there are 10 situation tables operating in BC, and work is being done on 11 more.