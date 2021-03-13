The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex could be used as a vaccination centre for Interior Health in Williams Lake.

A report brought to the Central Cariboo Joint Committee at a Special Joint Meeting says Interior Health contacted the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to confirm availability and rental rates for the ice arena dry floor for the purpose of facilitating COVID-19vaccination clinics.

The report, submitted by Director of Community Services Ian James says interior Health requested dates between:

April 6th to 17th

May 17th to 29th

July 5th to 29th

August 3rd to 7th

August 16th to September 2nd

September 7th to 17th

The report also says Interior Health also requested a reduced rate, and staff has reached out to other comparable options that may be willing to accommodate Interior Health.