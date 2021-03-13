Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and comparable spaces considered as vaccination centres in Williams Lake
COVID Vaccine (Photo provided by Pixabay)
The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex could be used as a vaccination centre for Interior Health in Williams Lake.
A report brought to the Central Cariboo Joint Committee at a Special Joint Meeting says Interior Health contacted the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex to confirm availability and rental rates for the ice arena dry floor for the purpose of facilitating COVID-19vaccination clinics.
The report, submitted by Director of Community Services Ian James says interior Health requested dates between:
- April 6th to 17th
- May 17th to 29th
- July 5th to 29th
- August 3rd to 7th
- August 16th to September 2nd
- September 7th to 17th
The report also says Interior Health also requested a reduced rate, and staff has reached out to other comparable options that may be willing to accommodate Interior Health.