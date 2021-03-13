Interior Health is expanding a substance use treatment with five new Integrated Health Teams similar to one already in the Cariboo.

The teams will bring substance use treatment to those seeking it. “As the opioid emergency continues and we continue to monitor the impact of overdose and overdose deaths, we’re continuing to expand our services where we see a need in the community”, Parsonage says.

There is already a team that services 100 Mile House and Williams Lake, but there is only one vehicle that travels between the communities as needed.

Members of the teams were trained and hired over the winter, and are now ready to start seeing clients.