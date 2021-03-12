The work may be done on Quesnel’s new Public Works Facility on Sword Avenue, but it appears that some subcontractors haven’t been paid.

The City of Quesnel indicated in a news release on Friday that it has complied with all of its financial obligations for this project and has followed the requirements of the Builders Lien Act.

It says when the city became aware of some unpaid subcontractors, it worked with the General Contractor to provide some payments directly to them from funds that the city still owned to the General Contractor within the extent of the law.

The City says it has now paid all funds owing on this project except for the builder’s lien and deficiency holdbacks.

The release goes on to say that the city is aware that some subcontractors have still not been paid and that while there is no bonding available to provide for payment, the city will continue to work with the General Contractor to try to encourage full payment to those who are owed money.

The City says there is no requirement to bond every construction project, adding that it is a decision that is made on a project by project basis.

The City says any unpaid subcontractor should be following up with the General Contractor with whom they entered the contract, and that the funds held by the city under the Builders Lien Act will be dealt with in accordance with the requirements of that legislation.