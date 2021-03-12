As many as 800,000 users to be locked out of Canada Revenue Agency online accounts
As many as 800,000 users will be locked out of their Canada Revenue Agency online accounts.
The CRA says the users will be locked out on Saturday as a precautionary move for similar reasons as the lockout some experienced in February.
In a statement, the agency says the users IDs and passwords “were not compromised” as a result of a breach of CRA’s online systems.
However, they say the information was obtained by third parties and through a variety of means by sources external to the CRA.
Those impacted will receive information on how to re-gain access to their CRA accounts.