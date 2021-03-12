The Cariboo region’s jobless rate dropped again last month.

Vincent Ferrao, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, goes over some of the numbers…

“The unemployment rate in February is 7.9 percent, and in February of 2020 it was 8 percent, so it’s about the same statistically. We do have more people working. This February 85,500 people were employed, and a year ago we had 82,100 people working.”

The 7.9 percent in February was also down from 8.8 percent in January and is the fourth straight monthly decline.

It was 9.3 percent in December, 9.8 in November and 10.5 percent in October.

Here, Ferrao talks about where there were job increases.

“Educational services went up, and so did healthcare and social assistance, that went up. Just slight declines in retail and wholesale, not very much.”

BC’s jobless rate was 6.9 percent in February, down from 8 percent in January.

Quebec has the lowest unemployment rate in the country at 6.4 percent followed by Manitoba at 6.8.

1. Quebec 6.4%

2. Manitoba 6.8%

3. BC 6.9%

4. Saskatchewan 7.3%

5. Nova Scotia 8.1%

6. New Brunswick 8.9%

7. Ontario 9.2%

PEI 9.2%

9. Alberta 9.9%

10. Nfld/Labrador 15.3%