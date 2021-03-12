The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to a blaze at the Tolko sawmill last night.

Fire Chief Ron Richert said they were dispatched at 11:40 and upon arrival, they had a fully involved structure fire.

“We were on scene for approximately five to five and a half hours,” Richert said, ‘We had four pieces of apparatus with a total of 16 firefighters”.

Richert said it was quite a large fire that engulfed the whole one end of the mill causing extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.