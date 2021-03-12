Quesnel’s Board of Education voted unanimously to give itself an increase to its annual stipend at Wednesday night’s monthly meeting.

Board Chair Tony Goulet says it was in line with what the District’s union partners got.

“It was just following with what’s happening with the other stakeholder unions, they had a two percent increase, so it was just felt that we should match that two percent.”

Goulet says Trustees haven’t had a lot of raises over the past several years…

“I think it’s just the time right, time to just move up. We were given the flow chart and it’s very sporadic. There have been years where it has been nothing like several years in a row, then a 1 point something percent increase, and then a zero and we just felt it was time for us to do it.”

Goulet, as Board Chair, will now make about $15,595, which is an increase of about 306 dollars annually.

The Vice Chair will get $14,382 (up from $14,100), and the rest of the Trustees will be paid $13,169. (up from $12,911)

Trustees also receive 420 dollars a year for computer connectivity.