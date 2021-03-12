With Spring just around the corner, and how mild it’s been so far, Cariboo residents may soon notice the arrival of one particular forest creature.

Jared Connatty is the acting Sargeant for the Cariboo Chilcotin Zone with the Conservation Officer Service.

“We may see some early activity when it comes to bears leaving their dens. It’s important for people to make note of that and prepare themselves by ensuring their garbage and other bear attractants are secure, specifically the garbage, that seems to be our main concerning attractant here in the Cariboo.”

Connatty added other bear attractants include pet food that’s left outside, livestock, and barbecues that should be clean and as scent-free as possible.

So how has the bear situation been so far this year?

“We haven’t had any bears that have come out early and caused problems to speak of which has been really good,” Connatty said, “We had a couple of calls throughout the winter of bears that have naturally come out of their den and returned back to the den but that’s normal, natural behavior, bears do that throughout the winter certainly when we have these warm spells in the winter months.”

Connatty said whenever you experience any conflicts to reach out to their call center, 1-877-952-7277 and a Conservation Officer will speak to you and hopefully provide any guidance or help if need be.