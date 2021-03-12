The District of 100 Mile House has released their 2021-2025 Financial Plan for public feedback.

The district plans to distribute revenue by:

39% – Property and Parcel Tax

24% – Government Grants

17% – Transfer from Other

13% – Utility User Fees

6% – Other

Distribution of Property Tax by Assessment Class:

31% – Business

25% – Residential

25% – Major Industry

18% – Utilities

1% – Light Industry

The District will be accepting comments and feedback until their next scheduled meeting on April 13th.

A full breakdown of the plan can be found on the district’s website.