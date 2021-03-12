100 Mile House 2021-25 Financial Plan available for Public Input
File Photo - 100 Mile House District Office, File Photo (Chris Adams, mycariboonow.com staff)
The District of 100 Mile House has released their 2021-2025 Financial Plan for public feedback.
The district plans to distribute revenue by:
- 39% – Property and Parcel Tax
- 24% – Government Grants
- 17% – Transfer from Other
- 13% – Utility User Fees
- 6% – Other
Distribution of Property Tax by Assessment Class:
- 31% – Business
- 25% – Residential
- 25% – Major Industry
- 18% – Utilities
- 1% – Light Industry
The District will be accepting comments and feedback until their next scheduled meeting on April 13th.
A full breakdown of the plan can be found on the district’s website.