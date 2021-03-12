The District of 100 Mile House has released their 2021-2025 Financial Plan for public feedback.

The district plans to distribute revenue by:

  • 39% – Property and Parcel Tax
  • 24% – Government Grants
  • 17% – Transfer from Other
  • 13% – Utility User Fees
  • 6% – Other

Distribution of Property Tax by Assessment Class:

  • 31% – Business
  • 25% – Residential
  • 25% – Major Industry
  • 18% – Utilities
  • 1% – Light Industry

The District will be accepting comments and feedback until their next scheduled meeting on April 13th.

A full breakdown of the plan can be found on the district’s website.