BC saw 569 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 86,219.

Northern Health accounted for 60 of the new cases, equating to about 11% of the new reported cases.

There were just 26 new cases in Interior Health.

Three more people passed away in the province, meanwhile, the provincial death toll has reached 1,397.

There are 4,912 active cases in BC, 244 people are battling the virus in the hospital, 68 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 8,900 people are under active public health monitoring.

With 79,829 people recovered from the virus, the province’s recovery rate is 92%.

To date, 366,791 doses of a vaccine have been administered, 87,009 of which are second doses.

Vaccine appointment bookings are now open for people over 85 and Indigenous peoples over 65.

Breakdown:

Northern Health: 4,598 (+60)

Interior Health: 7,701 (+26)

Vancouver Coastal: 19,934 (+140)

Fraser Health: 50,040 (+301)

Island Health: 2,642 (+41)