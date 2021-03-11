An arrest has been made in Quesnel after an employee at a store was stabbed with a knife while trying to stop a man from stealing.

RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen says they were called to a local business on Malcolm Drive at around 3-20 on March 9th.

“Employees at Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts observed a man attempting to steal items by concealing them in his jacket. When the employees attempted to stop the man, an altercation ensued. During the scuffle, one of the employees received cuts to both his hands and one ear after the male produced a knife.”

Weseen says they had members just a block away when the 911 call was received.

A 37-year old Quesnel resident, James Peter Alexander Halverson, was taken into custody without incident.

Weseen says a knife was also seized at the scene.

“Property and drug offences remain a high priority for the Quesnel RCMP. In many cases, property offenders commit crimes to feed their drug habit. Those that are under the influence, or struggling to obtain their next high, can be very unpredictable and violent. We are very fortunate that the employee was not seriously injured during this incident.”

Weseen says this isn’t the first time they’ve arrested Halverson, including recently.

“At the time of this incident, Halverson was bound by numerous court conditions after being released from custody after a similar event. On February 18, 2021, it is alleged that Halverson attempted to steal a drill from Eagle Home Building Centre. When employees attempted to stop him, Halverson is accused of producing a knife and threatening staff.”

Weseen says Halverson was also arrested on March 9 of this year for assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats from another incident that occured on February 14, 2021.

Halverson remains in custody until a court appearance scheduled for March 16, 2021.

He is facing charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, theft under $5,000, and failing to comply with release orders.