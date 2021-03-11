The number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo has decreased significantly.

According to the newest case map from the BC Centre for Disease Control, the 100 Mile House and Quesnel local health regions are reporting zero cases between February 28th and March 6th. 100 Mile House has been reporting zero new cases for three weeks now, and Quesnel is down to zero after reporting two cases a week for four weeks.

Only two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Cariboo-Chilcotin local health region between February 28th and March 6th. This is a decrease from 8 the previous week.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin’s cases were the only two cases across the Cariboo last week. 10 new cases were reported Cariboo-wide the week before.