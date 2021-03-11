The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will pay Enviro-Ex Contracting Ltd out of Prince George 37.7 million dollars to rebuild and realign the washed-out sections of the road.

Along with a new two-lane bridge over Narcosli Creek, 5.6 kilometres of paved two-lane road will be constructed on a new alignment on the east side of the creek.

“Since flooding washed out West Fraser Road back in spring 2018, we’ve been actively working on a long-term solution,” said Rob Flemming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. Construction is anticipated to begin next month on a new alignment that will restore direct access to Quesnel and provide a reliable route for people who live and work in the area.”

When completed, the new West Fraser Road will bypass the active slide areas along the washed-out portions and improve the safety and efficiency of the roadway.

The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

Esdilagh First Nation has an agreement with the ministry to clear the site in preparation for major road construction.

That work got underway in February.

The banks of Narcosli Creek will be protected with riprap to prevent further damage from the coming spring freshet, and that work is also underway through hired local equipment.

High water from the spring freshet in April of 2018 caused Narcosli Creek to erode five sections of West Fraser Road on the west side of the Fraser River, approximately 17 kilometres south of Quesnel.

The road was closed and residents out that way have been using a detour via the Garner and Webster Lake Roads ever since, which has added significant travel time.

Upon completion of the project, Emergency Management BC will submit a claim to the federal government for partial reimbursement through Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements.