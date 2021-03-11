City Of Williams Lake crews will begin working this morning to repair a large frost heave on Dog Creek Road mid-section of the City Limits area.

Matt Sutherland is the Manager of Public Works

“We’ve definitely been watching it for the last couple of days and it’s been getting a lot worse so now we’re going to do some repairs that’s going to require some digging out and replacement of some proper fill and base and then some asphalt on top.”

Sutherland says they will be working today (March 11) and tomorrow (March 12) from 8 until approximately 9 at night.

Dog Creek Road will be open to single lane traffic only and that you should expect delays during this time or to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

Sutherland asks motorists to please obey all traffic control personnel and reduce speed in the area.