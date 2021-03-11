Residents from the Lake City and the surrounding area rallied around the latest fundraising efforts of the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Usually held in the Fall, they were out over the weekend at several businesses holding their Boot Drive for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Derek Sulentich Department Member and Regional Advisor for the Cariboo for Muscular Dystrophy Canada said he was blown away by the generosity that was shown over the three days.

“The $14,600 is probably one of our higher totals and I’ve been doing this for 28-years and I’m just completely blown away. I would like to thank our Fire Department and also Wildwood Fire Department came in and gave us a hand as they usually do every year, so they had some members join us on Saturday and Sunday.”

Sulentich said the 14-thousand six-hundred dollars isn’t the final tally as they are still waiting on some other donations to come in.