Williams Lake RCMP are looking for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

Police were called to the scene of the robbery at around 1:48 AM the morning of Wednesday March 10th.

According to RCMP, an unknown man, wearing a mask, walked into the Coast Fraser Inn brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the desk clerk. The employee safely retreated to a back office and called the police. No injuries were reported.

Police say the man fled the hotel on foot empty-handed, and it is believed the suspect damaged the door to the Boston Pizza but was unable to gain entry into the restaurant.

The suspect is described as:

Male

5’10”-5’11”

Heavy Build

Wearing a blue hoodie, black pants, white face covering and a black Canucks hat with a white pinstripe brim.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.