The Greater Metro Hockey League will not be headed to Quesnel, but that shouldn’t impact the bid in Williams Lake.

It was reported by Quesnel Director of Community Services Jeff Norburn during a meeting of the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee that the GMHL withdrew their offer to expand to Quesnel.

Williams Lake’s offer of expansion has not been withdrawn. A survey published by the city to learn of the community’s opinions on hosting a team is gathering a lot of feedback. “It’s a wide variety of comments”, says Director of Community Services Ian James, “The comments weren’t necessarily just to solicit for or against, but in general, it was more like a 60/40 split in terms of for a team”. James says the City will be asking the league to respond to 13 questions to give the public more information.