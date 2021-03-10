The District of 100 Mile House, Canim Lake, and the Cariboo Regional District have submitted a joint application for funding a flood risk assessment.

The application made to the Union of BC Municipalities is for $150,000, and the areas for assessment would be Bridge Creek and Little Bridge Creek.

Administrator Roy Scott says there hasn’t been any change in the water level in the 100 Mile House area has been high all year. He says snowpack numbers and current weather are encouraging.

The 100 Mile House area falls into the North Thompson region of the BC River Forecast Centre’s snowpack reporting, which is reporting a snowpack of 110%.