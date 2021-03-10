City of Williams Lake moving forward with Airport Rent Relief extension
The City of Williams Lake is moving forward with extending the rent relief for the commercial tenants at the Williams Lake Regional Airport.
The rent relief will be extended for an additional six months, ending September 30th, 2021.
According to a report from City Economic Development Officer Beth Veenkamp, the cost to the City would be approximately $6,000.
Pacific Coastal Airlines continues to be the only commercial tenant and has 5 scheduled flights a week.