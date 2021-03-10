A resolution submitted by Williams Lake City Council regarding Early Childhood Education has been endorsed by the Union of BC Municipalities and will be forwarded to appropriate government departments for follow-up.

The resolution was drafted following community consultation for the Williams Lake Child Care Needs and Action Plan, led by the Williams Lake and Area Social Planning Council in partnership with the city in 2020. When working on the plan, the working group heard quickly that while Williams Lake would benefit from more childcare spaces, there were several spaces in the community vacant due to a lack of qualified Early Childcare Educators.

The resolution calls for a fair wage for qualified Early Childhood Educators that is more reflective of the cost of living, as well as the financial and time investments required to take the training.

At a City Council meeting on March 9th, Beth Vankeemp said, it was not just about a living wage. “We’re not talking about a living wage, we’re talking about a wage that creates an incentive to go into the field”.

It was brought up at the council that the recommended $25/hour wage was removed in place for a “standard, fair wage that reflects the current cost of living”.

Councillor Scott Nelson made a recommendation that Council send a letter to UBCM asking why the $25/hour was removed.