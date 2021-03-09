(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry announced that it has officially been one year since BC saw its first COVID-19 related death.

“Today, we pause and remember everyone who has died from this virus and offer our condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” said Henry.

BC has now seen a total of 1,393 total deaths after two more people passed away.

There has been 182 new variant of concern (VOC) cases across the province for a total of 576 cases with 113 active, the remaining people have recovered.

The province announced 550 new cases on Tuesday.

52 were identified in Northern Health, and there were 36 new infections in Interior Health.

There are 4,869 active cases in BC with 8,971 people under active public health monitoring.

Of the active cases, 249 individuals are currently hospitalized, 68 of whom are in ICU

78,770 people have recovered, keeping BC’s recovery rate at 92%.

To date, 343,381 doses of a vaccine have been administered in BC, 86,938 of which are second doses.

Many vaccination call centres in Northern Health, including Prince George, will be extending service and booking vaccinations for seniors aged 80 and up tomorrow (Wednesday).

Breakdown by Region:

Northern: 4,610 (+52)

Interior: 7,669 (+36)

Vancouver Coastal: 19,760 (+113)

Fraser: 49,767 (+319)

Vancouver Island: 2,589 (+7)