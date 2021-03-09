10 grants are available for Williams Lake non-profit organizations to apply for.

The grants come from funding allocated from the province’s COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant and are to be used for capital expenses. Ten grants will be made available to non-profits, each worth $2,500 dollars. City Chief Financial Officer Vitali Kozubenko says there are a few provisions for organizations applying for the grants. “It should be a local organization serving Williams Lake or the surrounding areas, it should be a not-for-profit organization, and it should be experiencing some hardship from COVID-19, such as loss of revenue or loss of client base, etc.”

Kozubenko says the grants will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis, and five applications have already come in for the grant. Those applications will be considered and discussed at the City council meeting on March 9th, 2021.