A large amount of stolen mail was recovered by 100 Mile House RCMP.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen explains

“Yesterday afternoon we received some information from a Government agency within 100 Mile House that at an apartment on the 400 Block of Cedar Avenue there were some articles of mail that appeared to not belong to the person that was in the apartment. We continued our investigation, interviewed and located the owners of the mail who indicated that the person within the apartment did not have rights to or ownership of that mail.”

Nielsen said Police completed a search warrant for that apartment last night at 7 and recovered a large amount of stolen mail believed to be associated to a break in to several mailboxes last week at the 100 Mile House Canada Post Office.

“We will be working with Canada Post to return those items once our investigation is furthered by forensic analysis”, Neilsen said.

Nielsen added the suspect, a local 28-year-old Caucasian male known to police is being sought and cannot be named as there have been no criminal charges approved yet by Crown Counsel.

Police said they also recovered a stolen yard truck from West Fraser Mill in another jurisdiction.

A search of that vehicle located a few pieces of mail stolen from 108 Mile Ranch Canada Post boxes.