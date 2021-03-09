Interior Health will be opening more than 40 vaccine clinics across the health authority with 6 being located in the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

They include the South Cariboo Health Centre in 100 Mile House and the Williams Lake Health Centre, both opening March 15th, four days per week.

There will be a total of four mobile clinics, in Horsefly at the Horsefly Community Hall opening March 19th, the Big Lake Ranch Community Hall on March 22nd, the West Chilcotin Health Care Centre in Tatla Lake opening March 23rd, one day a week, and at the Alexis Creek Community Hall on March 24th.

As the province’s vaccine program continues to expand, Interior Health says they will increase capacity with additional clinics opening by mid-April.

Yesterday (March 8) seniors aged 90 and over, and Indigenous peoples aged 65 and over, could begin booking for appointments by calling 1-877-740-7747.

Interior Health said the call center is open seven days per week from 7 am to 7 pm.

The public is reminded to follow a staggered approach to prevent long waits and system overload.

March 8, 2021: Seniors born in or before 1931 (90 years+) and Indigenous people born in or before 1956 (65 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment;

March 15, 2021: Seniors born in or before 1936 (85 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment; and

March 22, 2021: Seniors born in or before 1941 (80 years+) may call to book their vaccine appointment.