(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNOW)

Northern Health plans to administer nearly 15-thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses between March 15 and April 10 — that goal starts tomorrow (Monday).

As capacity expands, several mass clinics are expected to open later in April.

Seniors aged 90 and older and Indigenous people aged 65 and older will be allowed to start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Northern Health CEO Cathy Ulrich says more than 30 vaccine clinic locations will be opening across the region.

The call centre will operate from 7 am to 7 pm PST, seven days a week, and clinic locations will be confirmed at the time of booking.

“We are a little different than the larger areas in the province, with the exception of Prince George, where we won’t likely be keeping immunization sights open for the entire four weeks,” said Ulrich.

“We’ll be doing more of a pop-up clinic for a few days.”

Following that, a catch up is planned for any individuals who might have been missed.

“Northern Health continues to work in partnership with First Nations Health Authority, Métis Nation British Columbia, Friendship Centres and other community organizations, to ensure COVID-19 immunization clinics will have cultural supports available for those who self-identify as Indigenous (First Nations, Métis, Inuit) individuals,” she added.

Vaccine appointment call centres expect to have high call volumes in the coming days and weeks.

“If it’s not your turn yet, please do not call in to book an appointment,” said Ulrich.

“Nobody will miss the chance to the get the vaccine when a new phase starts. Once you become eligible you are always elligible.”

Northern Health also encourages reaching out to family, friends and neighbours to see if they need help booking an appointment.

For more information, what you should have ready, and step-by-step instructions on how to call to book an appointment for yourself, for a family member, for a friend or neighbour, please visit the BC Seniors First website.

The full list of clinic locations is available on the Northern Health COVID-19 Vaccine Plan web page.