100 Mile RCMP say a 41-year-old man has been arrested following a series of fuel thefts.

On Friday afternoon, a man known to police was seen pushing a shopping cart loaded with a blue water can.

“Local Police were aware that this male was suspected to be involved in the ongoing theft of fuel from local businesses and individuals over the past year in the 100 Mile House area,” said Staff Seargent Svend Nielsen.

The officer stopped and spoke with the man and took photos of the item, noting it was filled with diesel.

“The man explained he’d gotten it from a friend. The male was allowed to continue on his way after the brief interruption,” he added.

The officer attended the detachment regarding the circumstances and spoke with another officer who identified the blue can as possibly being stolen from a local residence in the previous month. T

he complainant on that theft file was contacted and provided enough identifiers to prove the blue water can was his.

The officer attended the address of the suspect and located the blue can in a vehicle parked at the complex where the suspect lives.

The vehicle, a recreational camping van, was then seized by Police so a search warrant could be completed.

The following day, a judicial warrant authorizing the search of the van was approved and a search was completed.

A number of cans, including the blue water can still filled with diesel, were seized along with what is believed to be stolen copper pipe.

The man was arrested and released on a number of conditions, Nielsen added.

He must follow a curfew, not possess any break-in tools and any container over 3 litres that could be used for storing or carrying liquid fuel on him or in a vehicle.

He also must report to a bail supervisor as directed.