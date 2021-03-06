Quesnel RCMP has made a large seizure of drugs and firearms after they raided a residence in the 600 block of Doherty Drive.

A search warrant at the residence was executed on March 5th after a two-week drug investigation.

Police say five people were located in the residence and taken into custody. A further search of the home resulted in the seizure of 547 grams of methamphetamine, 132 grams of fentanyl, 128 grams of cocaine, a rifle, a handgun, and $6,000 in cash.

Police say drug and firearm charges are pending, and the names of the subjects will not be released at this time.