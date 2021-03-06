These particular bowls may be empty now, but when the campaign is over, organizers are hoping they’ll help fill up local Williams Lake food banks.

Usually a one-day event, the annual Empty Bowls is going ahead a little differently as Tracey Dale, member of the Cariboo Potter’s Guild explains.

“Empty Bowls this year is happening a little bit differently as most things are. We are still continuing to make bowls as a Guild but separately in our own homes and we are putting the bowls in two really great businesses, Mint and Lime Catering and The Bean Counter.”

Dale said that every year since she’s been with the Cariboo Potters Guild this Empty Bowls campaign has always sold out thanks to the great support of the people of Williams Lake.

Dale added that the idea to hold this year’s edition of the Empty Bowls fundraiser for an entire month, due to COVID-19, came from the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society who put them in touch with the two businesses where the bowls can be purchased.

Program Coordinator at the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, Amber Gregg said they got involved with this fundraiser after she had a conversation with Bill Lloyd who’s wife is part of the Cariboo Potter’s Guild.

“We talked about trying to do something like a community cheer event of some kind and we also got talking about this Empty Bowls event and how the Potter’s were still trying to make it work and then we brainstormed this idea from there.”

Empty Bowls was originally started by an art teacher in Michigan in 1990 when he had some students create ceramic bowls to be used at facility lunch by donation.

At the end of the meal, they related how students and teachers weren’t hungry because they had just eaten but there were lots in the community that hadn’t and still had empty bowls.

The bowls were kept as a reminder of those less fortunate and the proceeds went to their local food bank.