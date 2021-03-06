Interior Health will start taking calls for COVID-19 vaccination appointments on Monday, March 8th.

Interior Health says they’re expecting a large number of calls and are asking people to call starting on different dates based on their age.

Monday, March 8th: Seniors born in or before 1931 (90+), and Aboriginal people born in or before 1956 (65+) and Elders

Monday, March 15th: Seniors born in or before 1936 (85+)

Monday, March 22nd: Seniors born in the year 1941 (80+)

To book an appointment, please call 1-877-740-7747 between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM, seven days a week. People should only call for an appointment when they are eligible, and you can still call, book, and be vaccinated at any time after you become eligible. A family member or support individual may also call to book the appointment on behalf of an eligible person.

When booking an appointment, have the following information ready: