(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Northern Health has already begun reaching out to those eligible to receive a vaccine within phase 2 of BC’s COVID-19 Immunization plan.

Starting Monday (March 8th), call centres will be opening up in Northern Health for eligible seniors to call and book a vaccine appointment.

Quesnel’s call centre (1-844-255-7555) will be available from 7 am until 7 pm every day of the week.

Northern Health Spokesperson, Eryn Collins is urging residents to find their specific community schedule for details on vaccinations, eligibility and immunization because there may be differences when compared to the provincial schedule.

“For example for Quesnel and area, the call centre will open up on Monday for seniors born in or before 1931, so 90 years of age and older, and Indigenous people born before 1956 so 65 and older,” she said, “but we’re actually looking to move into the next senior eligibility group on March 10th.”

The next age group eligible is seniors aged 80 years and older born in or before 1941.

They can start to call on Wednesday. (March 10)

She says this differs from the province’s schedule, due to Northern Health having communities with smaller populations compared to other regions.

The clinic location will be provided to those getting vaccinated once the appointment is booked.

Collins also stressed that contacting the call centre before being eligible for the vaccine will not get the caller in sooner, and might keep others who are eligible from reaching the centre.

“We also really want to reassure people that once you are eligible from that first date that your eligibility starts, it won’t expire,” said Collins, “if for any reason you can’t call that first date your group is eligible, you are still eligible throughout the duration of the plan.”

For seniors without phone or internet access, friends or family members can book appointments for them, however, callers will need some information including their date of birth, full name and personal health number.

All information required for booking an appointment for a loved one is available here.

Northern Health is urging everyone interested in booking a vaccination appointment to visit the Northern Health and Seniors First BC websites before making the call.