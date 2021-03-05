Residents in Quesnel and 100 Mile House may see smoke in their areas over the next few weeks.

The BC Wildfire Service will be burn piles of woody debris as part of a wildfire risk reduction project.

In Quesnel, from now until October 31st, this project will take place about 10 kilometers west of downtown Quesnel near the junction of Marsh Road and Abbott Drive.

In the South Cariboo there are three areas where these burns will take place.

The Southside of Green Lake along Boyd Bay, beginning as early as March 8th, the 99 Mile Ski Trails south of 100 Mile House within the 100 Mile House District Woodlot, and along the north side of Ainsworth Road as early as today (March 5th).

These burns will only be conducted when conditions are suitable.

Firefighters will closely monitor the fires at all times.

The piles were created as part of a Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations fuel management project in the spring of 2020.