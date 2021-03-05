Some charges have now been laid in connection with a police incident in the 100 Mile House and Williams Lake areas this week, but there are likely more to come.

34-year old John Craig and 24-year old Maggie Higgott are both facing a charge of break and enter with intent to commit an offence and Craig is also facing two counts of flight from police and a charge of dangerous driving.

Those charges are all in relation to what they are accused of in the Clinton area.

Police in 100 Mile House are still investigating this incident.

Craig and Higgott remain in custody and are due back in court in Williams Lake on March 10th for a bail hearing.

They were arrested on Tuesday after Clinton RCMP received a report of two people attempting to steal a truck in Loon Lake.

When the occupants were confronted, police say a shot was fired from an occupant of the truck, before it fled the scene.

The occupants are then accused of breaking into a residence in the 400 block of Loon lake Road.

Police say the vehicle was later confirmed to be stolen, and that it was northbound and was not stopping for police.

A spike belt was deployed by 100 Mile RCMP near 93 Mile but the vehicle continued north through 100 Mile until the suspects were apprehended just south of 150-Mile.