Update March 5th, 2021 2:14 PM:

Power has been restored to the affected area.

Original Story:

BC Hydro is reporting an outage in the South Cariboo affecting 2,465 customers.

According to BC Hydro, the power has been out since 12:20 PM on Friday and is expected to return around 2:00 PM.

BC Hydro reports there is a crew on-site, and the cause of the outage is under investigation.