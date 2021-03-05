Don’t be alarmed when you see members of the Williams Lake Fire Department at several locations throughout the City.

Today (March 5th) and over the weekend they’ll be out collecting donations for their annual Boot Drive for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Derek Sulentich department member and Regional Advisor for the Cariboo for Muscular Dystrophy Canada said this fundraiser usually takes place in the fall.

“Because of COVID issues it got pushed back, our general time slot is usually September, October. So we will be starting it today from four til nine, tomorrow and Sunday noon to five at various locations in Williams Lake.”

Those locations will be McDonald’s, Tim Horton’s on the Highway, Save On Foods, BC Liquor Store, Freshco, Canadian Tire, Real Canadian Wholesale, and Walmart.

Sulentich said all members will be following COVID protocols during this boot drive.

Last year due to the beginning of COVID-19 the annual Boot Drive was changed to a rooftop campout that took place on February 29th where 13 Williams Lake firefighters spent 24-hours on the roof of Canadian Tire to raise funds.

Sulentich thanked the people of Williams Lake for their support of the boot drive over the past several years and is looking forward to their continuing support especially during these uncertain times when it comes to fundraising for all kinds of charities.