100 Mile House RCMP have received a report of a missing person.

Haileigh Archie has been reported missing from her residence in the Lone Butte area. She was last seen by her support team in the 100 Mile House area and appears to have been driven to Kamloops.

Haileigh is described as an 18-year-old Indigenous woman from the Canim Lake Band, approximately 5’5″ in height, heavyset, and last seen wearing all black clothing. She usually carries a black backpack as well. She is considered at-risk and has reduced capabilities. Police say she would appear to have a 12-year-old mentality to someone unknown to her.

100 Mile House RMCP say they were informed of a woman from 100 Mile House driving Haileigh to Kamloops and had dropped her off near the McDonald’s on the North Shore along Fortune Drive. Police are looking to speak with the woman who transported Haileigh to Kamloops to gather more information regarding her plans or whereabouts. Haileigh has been known to travel and hitch-hike to the Greater Vancouver area.

Kamloops RCMP assisted in searching the surrounding area where she was dropped off. but did not locate her. Archie’s family in the Kamloops area has been notified.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Haileigh Archie, please contact the nearest RCMP or nearest policing agency immediately or contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer.