100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of an assault near the 100 Mile House Library.

100 Mile House RCMP and the North Division Provincial Support Team attended the report in the 400 Block of Cedar Avenue just after 4:oo PM.

It was reported two males were fighting and one had pulled a knife and began to swing it at one male. Police say when they arrived at the scene they located one victim at the scene of the offence and the suspect was located and then arrested in the 100 Block of Birch Road. Both individuals are known to Police and each other. Police say the two males involved suffered slight injuries as a result of the event.

According to police the knife and a prohibited device were located on the suspect after his arrest, and he has been lodged in cells as RCMP continues the investigation. Police say there is no further risk to the public as a result of this incident.

Anyone with information on this event is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.