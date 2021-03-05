A funding application to help fire smart private homes within the Community Wildfire Protection Plan boundary in Quesnel now has the blessing of City Council.

Erin Robinson, the Forestry Initiatives Manager, successfully pitched the idea at this week’s meeting…

“The recommendation is that Council supports the Forestry Initiative Program’s funding application in the amount of 150 thousand dollars to the Community Resilient Investment Program’s FireSmart Economic Recovery Fund.”

Robinson also explained how far those dollars would stretch…

“We anticipate that about 550 hours, of person hours, will be created and about 70 homes will be able to be treated. Those are homes of seniors, elders and people with limited mobility and vulnerable populations.”

A similar application to the United Way’s FireSmart on Private Land project was unsuccessful back in October.