The Cariboo-Chilcotin-Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) is reporting success in 2020 despite COVID-19.

According to a report from Director of Marketing Sydney Redpath, the CCCTA had nearly 72 million impressions, including 2.25 million television impressions and 244 thousand website impressions. Redpath also reports the CCCTA’s website user numbers are up 133.27 percent from 2019.

Overall, the CCCTA also had more domestic overnight visitors than anywhere else in BC as well.

August was the busy month in 2020, for Canadian visitors in the Cariboo as usual. Around 78,000 visitors were in the Cariboo during that month.