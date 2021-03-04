(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry says identifying where COVID-19 Variant of Concern (VOC) has been an issue for about 25% of the identified VOC cases.

However, Henry confirmed Northern Health has not yet seen a VOC yet, as most of them are being identified in the Lower Mainland.

There is 16 active COVID-19 VOC cases after 46 new were identified today.

Northern Health saw 46 of the 564 total new cases of COVID-19 in BC, accounting for about 8% of the new cases.

There were 36 new cases announced today in Interior Health.

Across the province, there are now 4,743 active cases with 448 people battling the virus in the hospital; 63 of whom are in ICU.

76,289 people have recovered and currently, 8,659 people are under active public health monitoring.

4 more people have died in BC, 2 of those deaths were confirmed to be people battling a VOC case, BC’s death toll is now 1,376.

Breakdown by Region:

Northern: 4,344 (+46)

Interior: 7,521 (+36)

Vancouver: 18,461 (+168)

Fraser: 48,381 (279)

Vancouver Island: 2,484 (+35)