Not only do they provide care for displaced and special needs pets and farm animals, but they also work to supply food to many other rescue groups throughout the Province.

Willow Eyford at Crooked Leg Ranch in Quesnel said they’ve been able to do that ever since they connected with Good Haul Animal Food and Supply Transport in BC who collects donations of pet food and supplies from the lower mainland to give to all communities in need.

“Over the years we’ve kind of had to shift kind of what we do with what the needs of our community have been..” Eyford said, ” We found in more recent years that there is a great number of people that are actually struggling to even just provide regular food to their animals. Good Haul Animal Food and Supply Transport in BC would wait until they had a pallet full of supplies then ship them up to us so that we could have a food bank to distribute pet food for people that needed it”.

Supplies are plentiful but Eyford said the number of drivers to pick up and deliver the goods to the Cariboo are few.

She added anyone traveling from the lower mainland that can help out doesn’t necessarily have to bring the supplies straight to Quesnel.

“There are groups to accept it in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Cache Creek, in the Okanagan so it doesn’t have to be specific to Quesnel. There’s such a huge connection that the Good Haul has from the Lower Mainland North.”

Eyford said anyone wishing to help out with bringing supplies to the Cariboo can go to Crooked Leg Ranch’s Face book page or their website where you can find some contact information on there or if you’re on Face book you can do a search for the Good Haul Animal Food and Supply Transport.

Eyford added if you’re not driving but would like to sponsor a pallet they can issue a tax receipt and you can specify where that goes.

There is a Cariboo connection with Good Haul Animal Food and Supply Transport as one of the founders, Katie Ernst is from Quesnel.