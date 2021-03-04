A Williams Lake man who was reported missing has been quickly found.

Williams Lake RCMP released a report asking for public assistance seeking Jared Weselowski. At the time of the release, Weselowski had been last seen on Sunday, February 28th at around 10:00 pm. A post in a Williams Lake FaceBook group reported he was seen Wednesday, March 3rd, around 5:20 PM.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson confirmed Weselowski had been found an hour after the release.