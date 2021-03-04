Quesnel City Council is supporting a funding application for a Food Redistribution Pilot Program.

The request is for 50 thousand dollars and is in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Lindsay Blair, the city’s Community Development Coordinator, says the idea is to use the new Food Hub as a redistribution and processing site…

“The project will take unused food and redistribute it to community stakeholders such as the Quesnel Shelter and Support Society. This will improve healthy food options for residents relying on food bank or other meal support, and reduce food waste.”

Blair says components of the project include a planning stage in which the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) will engage community stakeholder partnerships and plan the food redistribution network, and an implementation stage.

She says the Canadian Mental Health Association has committed to providing cash and/or in-kind contributions over and above the 50 thousand dollar grant.

The request is for a Union of BC Municipalities Poverty Reduction Action grant.