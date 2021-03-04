The newest BC Centre for Disease Control map shows a slight increase in weekly COVID-19 cases.

The Cariboo-Chilcotin local health region’s new cases numbers crept back up to 8 during the week of February 21st to 27th. This is an increase of 1 from the 7 new cases the week of February 14th to 20th.

Quesnel continues to have no change in their new case numbers, the local health region is reporting 2 new cases for the fourth week straight.

The 100 Mile House region also had no change, the area is reporting zero new cases this week, the same as the week before.

In total across the Cariboo, 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported between February 21st and 27th, a slight increase of 1 from the 9 cases reported between February 14th and 20th.