That special designation is five years in the making as the Age-Friendly Committee was formed back in 2017.

The North Cariboo Seniors’ Council was then born in 2019.

City Councillor Mitch Vik, the liaison to the Seniors’ Council, made the announcement at this week’s meeting…

“I am very proud that we as a community have that designation in British Columbia. The Age-Friendly BC recognition program is a partnership of course between the Ministry of Health and the BC Healthy Communities Society, and it is also recognized by the World Health Organization.”

Vik says the Ministry of Health is also going to push the recognition beyond just BC and will submit this to the Federal Government as well to be recognized by the Public Health Agency in Canada.