(Files by Lindsay Newman-MyBulkleyLakesNow)

A Delta, B.C. resident is helping provide pet food for pets who are in need Northern,B.C. and Central Interior B.C. communities.

Maggie Ferguson, who works for Perfect Pastures Animal Sanctuary is leading efforts to deliver thousands of pounds in pet food in communities like Burns Lake, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

According to Ferguson, she has been leading these efforts for about 12 years.

She added the collection of food runs all year and she waits until there is enough food and sends it to these communities.

Last year, Ferguson sent 27,000 pounds of food was sent to Northern and Central Interior B.C. communities.

She said after working rescue for over 40 years she saw the need for pet food in these communities.

“I saw that they weren’t getting donations of food and that’s a huge problem. Just geographically, the donations weren’t getting there, so I decided to try and help that path,” Ferguson said.

She also said throughout the years she has made friends with women in these communities that are helping provide the food.

“These women are the boots on the ground helping in their own communities and they know which neighbours and which people in those communities need help,” Ferguson said.

She added these women also help deliver food to people if residents can’t make it out.

Ferguson also added she works with pet owners within Northern B.C communities for spay and neuters and up to date vaccines.

The Perfect Pastures Sanctuary also helps animals find homes either permanent or temporary.