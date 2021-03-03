Big plans are in the works for one of the oldest homes in Williams Lake.

The Potato House Sustainable Community Society recently received $449,000 in provincial funding.

Chair of the Potato House, Jazmyn Lyons said they are beyond thrilled to be given this money and explained what they have planned for it.

“We have had plans in the works for a long time to raise up the Potato House and fix the foundation and put a basement in. So we are looking for quotes right now on that and to find out how far we can stretch this and what all we can get done for the house.”

Lyons also explained the reasoning behind raising the house.

“Our pipe dream has been to raise it up and put a full-size basement on it so we have more usable space in the house, and doing this will allow us to be able to put a furnace in so we can actually stay year-round. As most of the community knows we don’t have a working washroom in the winter, we don’t have heat in the winter, so this is something that will allow us to be open 365 days a year.”

Lyons added that the Society really wants to keep the Structure of the Potato House as original as they can right down to the colors they choose for it.